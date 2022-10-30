Emergency services conduct search of Belfast Lough amid unconfirmed ferry overboard reports
Police and other emergency services were searching the Belfast Lough area early on Sunday morning.
By Niall Deeney
Multiple emergency services, including the Coastguard, RNLI and Lagan Search and Rescue, were in the Belfast Lough area late on Saturday evening alongside police.The PSNI asked the public to avoid the area.There have been unconfirmed reports by some media that a person may have gone overboard from a ferry.
FlightRadar showed a Rescue 199 helicopter scanning the lough just after midnight.
Police said there were no further details available.