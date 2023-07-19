PACEMAKER BELFAST Stenaline

Fire and ambulance crews have been called to the scene in the Dargan Road area following the blaze on Stena Line’s Superfast VII vessel which was reported on Wednesday morning.

The vessel was docked at the Belfast Terminal at the time in preparation of its 11.30am sailing.

The departure has now been cancelled.

In a statement Stenaline said: ““Stena Line can confirm that a small fire broke out in an emergency generator room onboard the Stena Superfast VII vessel this morning (July 19th) as it prepared to sail for the 11.30hrs crossing from Belfast Harbour to Cairnryan.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by Stena Line crew, emergency services were alerted as a precaution.

"There were no passengers onboard the ship at the time and there were no injuries.

"The 11.30hrs sailing was cancelled and Stena Line is currently working on a revised sailing schedule for the remainder of the day and will advise all affected passengers accordingly.”

NIFRS

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they received an emergency call at 10.47am today on Wednesday 19 July to Victoria Terminal, West Bank Road.

The statement added that ‘at the height of the incident 5 Fire Appliances and Specialist Appliances attended the scene’.

‘Firefighters were called to reports of small fire on board a ship,” said the statement.

‘The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of Firefighters.

