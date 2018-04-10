Emotional send off for Carter Carson

Mourners have gathered to pay their respects to Carter Junior Carson (9) following his tragic death while on holiday in Tenerife over Easter.

The Abbots Cross Primary School pupil passed away on March 30 after being struck by a car on Thursday, March 29.

A service of thanksgiving was held for the Primary 5 student at Abbots Cross Congregational Church at 11am. After the service, Carter was buried in Carnmoney Cemetery East.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times following the funeral, Abbots Cross Congregational Church Secretary, Billy Annette said: “Carter’s funeral was one of the biggest we’ve ever had at the church. The church was full to capacity and there were people in the halls and standing outside during the service.

“Carter had attended the Anchor Boys at our church for a time. He was very much a Liverpool fan and his coffin was brought in to the church to the song, ‘You’ll never walk alone.’

“It was a very emotional service, when someone so young dies so tragically. Our hearts as a church go out to the family and we are praying for them at this time.”

Abbots Cross Primary School took the decision to close for the day as the whole school community took time to remember Carter.

The football mad youngster was a youth player for 18th Newtownabbey FC.

Ahead of the club’s senior games on April 7, players paid tribute to Carter. A number of his teammates wore their football shirts to the funeral today.

An online fundraising page, set up by family friend Charlene Dinnen to raise funds for funeral costs, has raised £14,200 for Carter’s family at the time of going to print.