November is never a great month for good weather.

In fact it’s the month I start looking for my woolly mitts, soon to be followed by the well darned sheepskin pair I’ve had for years.

I would never survive the winter without them. I do remember snow in the 11th month when it was so cold the big barrel stove in the school classroom had to be lit. Those were the days when a good covering of ice in November was enough to convince us we could be sure of snow for Christmas.

Climate change was not even in our vocabulary then but now it is.

This week on television I watched historians in an Egyptian desert area digging under mountains of sand to retrieve treasures from past inhabitants.

Extensive work dictated what the area was like thousands of years ago – an area where large populations lived in town-like places, in homes with walls and roofs, where huge temples were raised and people clearly worked to earn a living. But the climate slowly changed everything and the water dried up.

Today the constant sand storms over millennia have rendered it desert-like, a place where no-one could live, a place favoured by archaeologists needing specialist vehicles to get around.

Does this tell us something about our future? Will our little part of the United Kingdom become desert like, crawled over by future historians digging under huge quantities of sand holding up their finds – our chunky steel pressure cookers and kettles, the cranes – by then in bits – we used to build homes and our burial grounds with headstones covered in funny writing. Would they know that we entertained ourselves with TV sets and musical instruments? How would they judge our generation?

That programme on television this week showed a fairly active, even sophisticated nation of people who, over the centuries had to move on or die. Climate change wrought havoc and it’s still there.

Here it will slowly turn our once freezing cold Novembers into hot spots leaving its population no choice but to move on. To where? What happens when all the groundwater sources have been used up? Wessex Water this week revealed that daily they had to use 90 million litres of water from groundwater sources to keep their rivers and streams `topped up’. Should we start securing our underground water?

This week over in Sharm el-Sheikh that luxurious resort in Egypt, 24,000 diplomats from around the world debated the ‘climate emergency’.

All had no doubt that pollution causes climate change and something would have to be done.

Our Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears to have promised British money - £65.5m - to help suffering countries save the environment but I would be deeply worried about where our hard earned dosh would end up.

Far too many third world countries are led by politicians wealthy beyond belief with little obvious sign of how they are going to set an example to their people.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak addresses delegates during the Cop27 summit