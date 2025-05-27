59% in NI believe human activity is primary cause of climate change – poll

Less than 60% of people in Northern Ireland believe that human activity is the primary cause of climate change, a new opinion poll has suggested.

The Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) survey found that respondents have lower levels of trust in scientific expertise on climate change than those in similar surveys in the rest of the UK, Ireland or elsewhere in Europe .

According to the poll, 59% of respondents believe that human activity is the primary cause.

It also shows that 86% of respondents believe human activity plays at least some role. This is one of the lowest levels of belief in Europe , placing Northern Ireland just above Slovakia and Lithuania - and below the UK average of 90% and 88% in Ireland .

Despite this, the poll suggests that public concern remains high, with eight out of 10 respondents viewing climate change as a serious threat to human civilisation.

The majority of respondents support stronger international cooperation and political action to address it, with three quarters wanting to see local politicians elected in their constituency do more to tackle climate change.

The survey from ARK, a social policy hub, is a joint Queen's University Belfast and Ulster University initiative.

The NILT survey is an annual survey recording public attitudes to social issues.

In 2024, 1,199 adults gave their opinion on issues including criminal justice system, integrated education, adult safeguarding, skills and training needs, relationships with different communities living here and gender-based violence.

The latest research on climate change was carried out by Professor Katy Hayward and Dr Jonny Hanson from Queen's University.

Other findings included:

- Men are less likely than women to feel personally responsible or support political action to address climate change.

- Younger people (18 to 34 years) are less likely to feel a sense of personal responsibility to address climate change.

- Leave voters are more likely to be sceptical and less concerned than Remain voters.

- There are no major differences between rural and urban dwellers on the topic of climate change, although the former are less likely to trust scientific experts on the topic.

Professor Hayward said: "The Climate Change Act (2022) marked a significant step for the Northern Ireland Assembly but whether it actually leads to the necessary political action depends in part on public demand to see politicians uphold their commitments.

"This NILT data shows us that not only are most people in Northern Ireland (82%) concerned that climate change poses a serious threat to nothing less than the future of human civilisation, they actively want to see local politicians do more to tackle it."

Dr Hanson said: "This data is a reminder that tackling climate change is as much a societal endeavour as a technical one.

"Our attitudes to climate change in Northern Ireland will shape how we address it."

Dr Paula Devine from Queen's University Belfast and Director of the NILT survey said: "For over 25 years, the Northern Ireland Life and Times survey has been recording public attitudes to key social issues affecting our lives. Understanding what people think is vital to addressing the climate crisis now and in the future."