Football clubs across Northern Ireland are set to tackle climate change in a new £1.2 million project.

Goals for Climate Change will see participating clubs develop their own local climate action plans to include moves such as reducing single-use plastic and planting trees.

The project, announced by the National Lottery Community Fund, aims to make an impact through a network of football clubs becoming more sustainable and leading initiatives in communities across Northern Ireland.

It is being run by the charity Groundwork NI working in partnership with the Irish Football Association Foundation and Queen's University.

Mark Johnston, director of Groundwork NI, said a Climate Champion Network will support club members, families and communities to create change.

"Each club will develop their own local climate action plans, including things like reducing single-use plastic, planting trees to prevent flooding and helping their community be more prepared for extreme weather conditions," he said.

"This project is so important, as climate change is affecting everyone.

"We are excited to be working with the IFA Foundation and Queen's University, as together we will help communities make a real impact."

Local grassroots clubs of all sizes are being urged to come forward to take part.

Keith Gibson, football for all manager at the IFA Foundation, described a "fantastic opportunity".

He said through the project clubs can dive into environmental conservation, enhancing their facilities and encouraging working together and relationship building across communities.

"The potential impact is significant, as they will become champions of environmental change, inspiring others to follow," Mr Gibson said.

"I would encourage local clubs to get in touch, as together we can pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future for football and our communities."

The funding from the National Lottery Community Fund's UK-wide Climate Action Fund offers multi-year grants from £500,000, and is currently open for applications from groups working in partnership that can link climate action to everyday lives.

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland director of the National Lottery Community Fund, said: "Goals for Climate Action is a great example of communities supporting the environment and creating change in their local area.

"We look forward to seeing what will be achieved over the coming months and years through this project.

"The environment is a consideration in all our funding as part of our strategy to 2030.

"We continue to use learning and engage with the sector and communities on future plans."