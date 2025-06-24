A5 ruling: MLAs ponder fate of land vesting orders

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jun 2025, 06:48 BST
The DUP's Deborah Erskine has wondered what will now happen to the scheme's vesting orders?placeholder image
The DUP's Deborah Erskine has wondered what will now happen to the scheme's vesting orders?
​The DUP chairwoman of Stormont’s infrastructure committee has wondered if the Department of Infrastructure will now rescind A5 land vesting orders.

​Deborah Erskine, Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, was reacting to the judgment in Belfast’s High Court which nullified the decision to upgrade the A5.

She said: “Today’s ruling will come as a deep disappointment to many campaigners who have long supported the A5 scheme – particularly the families who have tragically lost loved ones on this road.

“I have consistently backed the need for this vital infrastructure project, but it must be recognised that the handling of the scheme from the outset has been deeply flawed by Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

“What is most concerning now is the uncertainty this judgment creates – not just for grieving families and road safety campaigners, but also for local farmers, landowners and the wider community who have waited far too long for answers.

"For example, will the department now rescind vesting orders? People are asking the question: what happens next?”

She added that “if climate change legislation is an obstacle for delivering major infrastructure schemes then this will have to be looked at as a matter of priority”.

