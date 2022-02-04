Alliance hunt motion ‘waste of council time’

Huntsmen and hounds

The motion was proposed by Alderman Julian McGrath and seconded by party colleague Neil Kelly at a meeting of the council this week.

Mr McGrath asked the local authority to write to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) and Stormont’s committee for agriculture, environment and rural affairs to express disappointment at the lack of legislative progression in the Assembly on banning the hunting of mammals with dogs in what he described as a “barbaric practice”.

Mr McGrath told the meeting: “A clear majority of people across the UK do not want animals ripped to shreds for the purpose of human enjoyment.”

Mr Kelly stated:”This is a cruel practice and has to stop.”

But the motion was defeated in favour of Sinn Fein councillor Michael Goodman’s amendment seeking further Daera consultation.

Seconding the amendment, Glengormley DUP Alderman Phillip Brett said: “The council has a strong track record of tackling animal cruelty.”

Mr Goodman said: “Sinn Fein is opposed to unnecessary suffering or cruelty to animals but we also understand the importance in many rural communities of activities such as hunting.

“I believe Daera should initiate working on a public consultation.”

Rural campaigners said that the original motion “serves no purpose in reality”.

Gary McCartney, director of Countryside Alliance Ireland, said: “We are pleased this motion has failed to pass but, ultimately, it was a total waste of council time.

“It is staggering that after failing to get their anti-rural legislation passed at Stormont, Alliance Party councillors are now attempting to clog up a local agenda with pointless motions that serve no purpose in reality.

“Council resources and time should clearly be spent on addressing pressing issues facing the residents of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

“In December, MLAs voted against John Blair’s bill, which would have outlawed hunting with hounds.

“The bill attracted significant opposition from countryside groups who argued it was ‘dangerous’, as it risked making all dog owners potential criminals in the event of a dog chasing a wild mammal.”