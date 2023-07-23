News you can trust since 1737
Another soaking wet July weekend - no sign of summer weather as rain again falls across Northern Ireland

There is a heavy band of rain covering all of Northern Ireland, indeed all of Ulster out to the seas west of Donegal.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 10:57 BST
As of 1015am Sunday, a graphic based on satellite imagery heavy band of rain across the middle of Great Britain, just north of Wales, and covering all of Northern Ireland and much of southern Scotland. Image taken from meteoradar.co.ukAs of 1015am Sunday, a graphic based on satellite imagery heavy band of rain across the middle of Great Britain, just north of Wales, and covering all of Northern Ireland and much of southern Scotland. Image taken from meteoradar.co.uk
As the graphic on this webpage shows, based on satellite imagery taken at 1015am, there is heavy band of rain across the middle of Great Britain, just north of Wales, and covering all of Northern Ireland and much of southern Scotland. The downfall stretches from the Atlantic all the way across Northern Ireland, the Irish Sea, England from west cost to east, and out into the North Sea.

It has been raining on and off for more than a week across the British Isles and rained in many places on St Swithin's Day, Saturday July 15, which according to legend means rain for 40 days and nights. By Tuesday past, July 18, NI had already had as much rain as it typically gets in an entire month. The wet conditions come after a spell of exceptional good weather of warm, sunny weather from late May and into most of June

The weather in greater Belfast is set to be wet for much of Sunday according to the Met Office forecasts, but considerably better and at times sunny on Monday and Tuesday, but changeable and often wet on Wednesday and Friday, before improving again on Saturday.

