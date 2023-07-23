Another soaking wet July weekend - no sign of summer weather as rain again falls across Northern Ireland

As of 1015am Sunday, a graphic based on satellite imagery heavy band of rain across the middle of Great Britain, just north of Wales, and covering all of Northern Ireland and much of southern Scotland. Image taken from meteoradar.co.uk

It has been raining on and off for more than a week across the British Isles and rained in many places on St Swithin's Day, Saturday July 15, which according to legend means rain for 40 days and nights. By Tuesday past, July 18, NI had already had as much rain as it typically gets in an entire month. The wet conditions come after a spell of exceptional good weather of warm, sunny weather from late May and into most of June

