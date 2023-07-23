Antrim Show: ​Thousands flock to Shane’s Castle for the Randox annual show

The 115th show was officially opened by Andrew Frazer, deputy lieutenant of County Antrim, who was accompanied on a tour of the showgrounds by show officials and Jane Morrow from Randox.

Other VIP guests included Randox chief Dr Peter Fitzgerald CBE, RUAS president Christine Adams, and Trevor Lockhart, CEO of the show’s principal livestock sponsor Fane Valley.

Conditions were wet and muddy underfoot, but the persistent rain that was forecast stayed away for the majority of the day.

Antrim Agricultural Society’s chairman George Robson described the day as successful. “We were concerned about the weather, but It was largely dry for the most of day, allowing the livestock and equine judging to proceed without interruption.

“I’d like to thank our host, the Hon. Shane O’Neill, our valued sponsors without whom this event would not be possible; and the numerous volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes.”

There was strong competition across the scheduled classes, with Antrim playing host to the Limousin, Simmental and Irish Moiled cattle club’s national championships. George Robson added: “We were delighted to welcome a number of finals, including the hotly contested Danske Bank and NISA ewe championship; and the Thompsons and NISA dairy cow of the year championship.

“We were also pleased to host Pony Club games to this year’s show.”

The Fleming Family from Seaforde had a day to remember with a clean-sweep in the dairy section. They claimed the Jersey championship and interbreed dairy honours with the home-bred fourth calver Potterswalls Bontino Dawn EX95. Later in the day Scottish judge Robin Templeton crowned her 2023 Thompsons and NISA Dairy Cow Champion.

Described by the judges as an absolutely outstanding mature cow with a phenomenal udder, Bontino Dawn is no stranger to show success having won the Jersey and reserve interbreed titles at Balmoral in May.

Runner-up for Antrim Show’s dairy interbreed prize was the Ayrshire champion Beechmount Russet 9 VG89 bred and exhibited by Robert and Caroline McConnell, Ballyclare.

The interbreed beef honours went to the fourteen-month-old Limousin bull Jalex Transform bred by James Alexander, Randalstown; while the reserve title went to the seventeen-month-old Simmental heifer Ballinalare Farm Nikita bred by Joe and Alan Wilson, Rathfriland. Both young animals have won an array of prizes during the show season.

There was a large entry of sheep with more than 20 native, continental and minority breeds represented. Interbreed judge Charlie Harkin awarded the top title to a Bluefaced Leicester gimmer owned by Graham and Julie Loughrey, Limavady. Runner-up was a Border Leicester ewe exhibited by the Aiken family from Dromore, County Down.

There was a strong line-up of qualifiers for the final of the Danske Bank/NISA sheep championship. After much deliberation judge Jonathan Aiken, Wigtown, selected a Mourne Blackface ewe shown by Niall and Christopher Brown from Hilltown, as the winner of the £300 cash prize.

Runner-up was a Suffolk ewe from James Alexander’s Jalex flock; while the second reserve prize went to a Texel ewe bred by Alastair Gault, Newtownabbey.

The day was filled with action-packed activities for all ages, including a food market, children’s treasure hunt, amusements, Alpacas and a petting zoo, pet show, and a wide variety of trade stands.

Young Farmers’ Club members from throughout Antrim were also taking centre-stage with their annual County Games Competition.