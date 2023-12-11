Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland van rental agency ETRUX has placed a multi-million pound order with Magtec for a fleet of MEV75s, the new 7.5 tonne electric truck approved for use in the UK.

The significant deal with the UK electric vehicle drive manufacturer represents the largest single order to date for the vehicle. Full ratification for use in the UK means it is eligible for a government plug-in grant, offering fleet managers a discounted purchase price and reduced monthly finance option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based in Antrim and Staffordshire, ETRUX is an advanced manufacturer and commercial vehicle specialist and rental fleet operator which helps public and private sector organisations to reduce carbon emissions in their fleet operations. It will make the MEV75 available to customers through its extensive and growing sales network.

Committed to the development of quality products that help reduce emissions, Gerard Galvin, managing director of ETRUX, explained: “We are hugely excited to be offering the MEV75 to fleet operators, which will help them to meet net zero targets. This ground breaking agreement with Magtec signifies our commitment to the advancement of the market for electric commercial vehicles.”

Magtec secured GB small series approval for the MEV75 earlier this year in a significant milestone for the company. Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Magtec, added: “We are thrilled to be working with ETRUX and helping to meet increasing demand for zero emissions transport. We are very proud of the MEV75, which is the ideal solution for clean urban logistics operations.”

The MEV75 is designed for daily urban operations including last-mile logistics, waste collection and refrigerated deliveries and is ideal for low emission zones. The standard 80kWh version has a range of up to 100km, a charge time of up to four hours and a life cycle of up to 10 years.

Pictured is Gerald Galvin, managing director of Antrim-based ETRUX with MEV75, the new 7.5 tonne electric truck approved for use in the UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad