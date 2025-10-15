Asian Hornet nest hunted after another sighting of invasive species in Northern Ireland

Over the past few days, Asian Hornets have been sighted in Northern Ireland for the first time.

An Asian Hornet nest is being hunted after another sighting an the invasive species in Northern Ireland.

At the end of last week, a single insect was captured in Northern Ireland for the first time, sparking calls for vigilance from government authorities.

Now, a second hornet has been found in the same area – leading officials to conclude there’s likely already a nest of them.

The invasive species, which is aggressive and preys on local honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators such as hoverflies, is regarded as a potential threat to native insect biodiversity.

DUP Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has called for a dedicated bee inspector for Northern Ireland.

Both insects were captured in Dundonald, to the east of Belfast.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency says its people are now moving to employ “track and trace” methods to establish the location of, and remove, any potential nest in the area.

Reissuing calls for ordinary people to keep an eye out for the insects, a spokesman said: “The public is urged to be vigilant and report any suspect insects, ideally with a photograph, to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs via the Asian Hornet Watch app or the CEDaR invasive species online record.

“Suspected nests should not be disturbed but reported immediately.”

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart, who has called for a dedicated bee inspector for Northern Ireland, said the latest development underlines the urgent need for more robust responses.

“Confirmation that the Asian Hornet has been detected in Northern Ireland is extremely worrying,” said the DUP politician.

“This invasive species poses a serious threat and could have devastating consequences for local biodiversity and agriculture if it becomes established.

The Asian Hornet has caused major problems for beekeepers in parts of Europe. The harmful species has been increasingly sighted in southern England, and recently two nests were detected and destroyed in County Cork.

Added Mrs Lockhart added: “Relevant authorities must ensure that the Asian Hornet doesn’t get established in Northern Ireland.