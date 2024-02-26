Assembly urged to combat pollution

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking on behalf of the association, Mr Carmichael added that the “dire threat” posed by pollution to both the environment and people’s health affected everyone in the community.

The issue of air quality was one which crossed all religious, social, age, political and class barriers, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"With legislative powers now devolved once more to our Assembly, Northern Ireland now has its own agriculture and environment department run by a locally accountable minister which can tackle the pollution problems head on.

“The long-term effects of global warming of the polar ice caps, the destruction of the tropical rain forests and the condition of the earth’s ozone layer can no longer be dismissed as merely the subject matter of television documentaries.

“The Assembly now needs to construct and successfully implement a realistic environmental policy which will be of benefit to all the citizens of the Province well into this third millennium, and this should involve a detailed survey into the air quality of our towns and cities in Northern Ireland.”

The East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman emphasised the environment would have to be one of major decision-making areas of the legislative Assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of improving air quality, the whole area of fuel types and exhaust emissions from vehicles are issues which must be examined by the new Agriculture and Environment Minister. Likewise, the Minister’s department will have to devise an effective policy on waste management.

“We cannot allow a situation to emerge whereby Northern Ireland becomes host to a plague of so-called super dumps.

“I would also call for the Assembly to provide substantial grants for the installation of solar water heaters and photovoltac electric generating panels. Both these measures need very little maintenance after installation. I would also suggest that any surplus electric should be sold to the grid.”

A key component in the battle to protect Northern Ireland's environment would be the contribution made by the schools, so it was vital there was “efficient communication and co-operation” between the agriculture and environment, and education departments and their respective ministers, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Province-wide strategy on effective waste management and recycling will only be successful if our young people are constantly educated concerning the care of their world.

“Similarly, in terms of the implementation of a workable blueprint for the environment, there needs to be a close partnership between the Assembly and the Province’s local councils.