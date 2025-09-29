Auditor general's disappointment at slow progress towards Stormont targets on active travel

Stormont has a target that 20% of all journeys less than one mile should be cycled by this year

​Disappointment has been expressed at progress towards the development of active travel in Northern Ireland following a critical Audit Office report.

It found no evidence that delivery to date has significantly increased active travel rates.

Auditor general Dorinnia Carville has pressed the Department for Infrastructure to improve co-ordination around future plans and transparency on how funding will be prioritised.

Active travel – defined as modes of transport such as cycling, walking or wheeling – was the focus of a number of targets by the department.

These included the 2015 bicycle strategy for Northern Ireland that set a target of 20% of all journeys less than one mile to be cycled by 2025.

However, the report found that according to the most recent data available, which relates to 2021, just 1.1% of such journeys are being cycled.

A 2016 strategic plan for greenways included an interim target for the delivery of 330km (205 miles) of primary greenway infrastructure by March 2026.

The report found that by April 2025, just 130km (81 miles) was in place, representing just 30% of the target.

The 2022 Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) significantly changed the active travel landscape by including a requirement for 10% of the overall transport budget – around £850 million annually – to be spent on active travel.

The reality was found to have fallen short, with the report finding the department's current annual spend on active travel being around £50 million, significantly short of the £85 million annual expenditure needed for the department to meet its requirements under the Act.

The report found the department does not currently anticipate meeting this requirement until 2030.

While it is making organisational changes to increase its delivery capacity, the report notes these changes are still in the process of being designed and implemented.

Ms Carville described the findings as disappointing.

She said: “Active travel is recognised as having the potential to make a substantial contribution to improving health, protecting our natural environment and supporting our local economy.

“It is disappointing that, despite significant investment to date, there is no evidence of a long-term trend of increased active travel journeys.

“This report acknowledges the need for increased active travel expenditure in line with the Climate Change Act, which focuses on making a positive and long-term impact on active travel in Northern Ireland.”

She added: “While this represents an opportunity for the department, it puts greater emphasis on ensuring that investment will be spent efficiently and effectively.

“The report identifies a number of areas for improvement, citing the need for improved co-ordination and clarity around how any future plans will contribute to strategic objectives, as well as transparency on how funding will be prioritised.