Avian flu: 51 dead birds at Belfast park – but cases seem to be petering out

Much of the public interest in the outbreak had centred on the Waterworks in north Belfast – a large park made up of two lakes, and filled with wildfowl.

Members of the public witnessed many birds in extreme distress during December, spinning around in confusion or lying dead or dying on footpaths.

Now Belfast City Council (which runs the park) said there were 51 dead animals there in total during the outbreak.

Sick swan at the Waterworks

Meanwhile DAERA has a record of 11 different infection hotspots – but no new ones since December 22.

Infections have been detected in wild birds at The Waterworks, east Belfast’s Harbour Estate, Hillsborough in Co Down, Mallusk and Cave Hill in Newtownabbey, and Enniskillen.

Meanwhile there were outbreaks among kept birds in Aughnacloy and Coagh, Co Tyrone, in Broughshane, Co Antrim, Armagh town, and sBallinderry, south-east Co Londonderry.

Four control zones remain in place in Northern Ireland.

They are at two sites in Ballinderry, then at the sites in Armagh and Aughnacloy.

Others lie around the Republic’s border, on the southern side.

These four sites are made up of protection zones and surveillance zones.

Protection zones span a two-mile wide circle around the infection site, where birds must be isolated, records kept of any movement of birds or eggs, and visitors to bird-keeping sites must be logged – among many other restrictions.

Meanwhile the surveillance zones cover a six-mile circular zone around the infection site, and involve many of the same stringent measures.

Exact details of the requirements can be found by typing this link into your internet browser: shorturl.at/HQEM8

