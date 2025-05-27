Avian influenza prevention zone in Northern Ireland to be lifted

The avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) in Northern Ireland is to be lifted.

Stormont Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said the zone in force across Northern Ireland , and the current ban on poultry gatherings, will be lifted at noon on Saturday May 31 .

It follows the lifting of compulsory housing measures for poultry and captive birds which took effect on May 10 .

The measures, imposing a range of compulsory biosecurity controls on poultry flocks, were introduced on January 18 2025 to address the risk posed by avian influenza to the poultry sector.

Earlier this year thousands of birds were culled and sanitation actions carried out at premises in Magherafelt in Co Londonderry and Cookstown, Pomeroy and Stewartstown in Co Tyrone where cases had been confirmed.

Mr Muir said the adherence to the measure limited the spread of the disease in Northern Ireland this year.

"I want to thank all flock keepers for their vigilance and adherence to good biosecurity measures," he said.

"This has undoubtedly limited the spread of this disease in NI over the recent months.

"Thanks to the determined efforts from the poultry sector in Northern Ireland to protect their flocks and minimise the impact of disease, we are now in a position to lift the AIPZ and reduce all mandatory restrictions placed on bird keepers.

"I'm sure this will be welcome news for the sector which contributes greatly to our economy and wider society. I am aware that my counterpart in the Republic of Ireland has also made a similar decision for a lifting of the AIPZ there on the same date."

Northern Ireland's chief veterinary officer, Brian Dooher , added: "I would like to remind all flock keepers that while the measures of the AIPZ are no longer a legal requirement, the need for stringent, mandatory biosecurity measures are still of paramount importance to help prevent the spread of the disease from wild birds or another source to poultry.

"Any future bird gatherings should also meet the conditions of a general licence and notify the department in advance.

"It is imperative that we don't get complacent. The risk of an avian influenza incursion to poultry is still present, albeit lower than before. Lower risk does not mean no risk.