Balmoral Show 2023: the fun continues on day 3 - here are 12 fantastic images

The penultimate day of this year’s Balmoral Show is proving yet another hit with the crowds.
Here are some fantastic images showing all the fun of the show!
Prepping cattle ahead of the day's showing. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
A good clean and this animal is ready for showtime! Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Looking at its finest, this animal is ready for the show ring Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Crumble the Dexter shown by six-year-old Sarahjane Lester from Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye