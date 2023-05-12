News you can trust since 1737
Six-months-old Louisa Porter checks out the heavy machinery on offer. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeSix-months-old Louisa Porter checks out the heavy machinery on offer. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Six-months-old Louisa Porter checks out the heavy machinery on offer. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Balmoral Show 2023: the fun continues on day 3 - here are 12 fantastic images

The penultimate day of this year’s Balmoral Show is proving yet another hit with the crowds.

By Roderick McMurray
Published 12th May 2023, 15:04 BST

Here are some fantastic images showing all the fun of the show!

Prepping cattle ahead of the day's showing. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

1. Balmoral Show Day 3

Prepping cattle ahead of the day's showing. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A good clean and this animal is ready for showtime!

2. Balmoral Show Day 3

A good clean and this animal is ready for showtime! Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Looking at its finest, this animal is ready for the show ring

3. Balmoral Show Day 3

Looking at its finest, this animal is ready for the show ring Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Crumble the Dexter shown by six-year-old Sarahjane Lester from Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

4. Balmoral Show Day 3

Crumble the Dexter shown by six-year-old Sarahjane Lester from Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

