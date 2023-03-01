Belfast City Hospital has been named as one of the ugliest in the UK

The tower block, which is 15 storeys and 250 ft high, was designed by Louis Adair Roche and opened in January 1986.

But now photography experts at ParrotPrint.com have named the building among 10 of the ugliest buildings across the UK, which they say will not be winning any beauty awards for their looks.

It said Belfast City Hospital’s “distinctive orange-brown colour stands out as an eyesore” along the Belfast skyline for locals and tourists alike.

And apparently King Charles is said to have criticised the Belfast City Hospital for its architecture.

The hospital comes in after Centre City Tower, Birmingham in second place, with Glasgow College Building named as the UK’s ugliest building.

Matt Dahan from ParrotPrint.com said: “Architects have understood since the dawn of construction that a building should be functional and beautiful.

“However, this concept has been lost in these designs; I would go as far as to say these are crimes against architecture. If I were in the area, I would not even want to look up at them.”

Other buildings on the list include the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, County Hall, Flintshire, Wales, Central Church, Torquay, Devon, and Pier Head ferry terminal, Liverpool.

Mr Dahan added: “Many of these buildings across the country are certainly the definition of the brutalist architecture style which swept designers in the 1950s to 70s - such as Central Church in Devon.