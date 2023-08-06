News you can trust since 1737
Bin collections: Public to have say on controversial bin collection plans after concerns from environmental and elderly groups

A Northern Ireland council is to launch a public consultation on a controversial bin policy this week following equality and environmental concerns.
By Donal McMahon
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 10:11 BST

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) has faced opposition from a number of charity groups to its multi-million pound plans for a new kerbside collection system.

The policy, which was agreed behind closed doors in January at the council HQ at Lagan Valley Island, will see an increased recycling bin size and decrease in the capacity of household waste bins.

Lisburn DUP Alderman, Paul Porter, who has campaigned against part of the policy, said: “I would urge our residents to get involved in the consultation.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture: Jessica Black.Lisburn and Castlereagh Council offices at Lagan Valley Island. Picture: Jessica Black.
He continued: “From the outset, my fight from the start, was for any new bin policy to have the support of the public.“This new bin policy is a significant investment of ratepayer money and I want to make sure, that they have their say.”In March, Lisburn and Castlereagh Council “abandoned” its tender for the new bin contract with a statement issued on the government website ‘Gov.UK’.

The move came in the wake of criticism of new bins sizes by charity groups such as Friends of the Earth and AgeNI.

A local authority spokesperson outlined the consultation programme to the Local Democracy Service, saying: “As part of a 12-week equality consultation period on the kerbside collection model, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is hosting six ‘drop in’ consultation sessions for residents across the area.

“These sessions will provide further opportunities for residents to discuss the model with the council team and provide their views.

“We would encourage residents to attend and also complete the consultation questionnaire. It is available online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/kerbside.”

Drop- in Sessions are as follows:

· Tuesday 8th August at Dundonald International Ice Bowl from 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.

· Thursday 10th August at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex from 11am to 3pm and 4pm to 7pm.

· Thursday 17th August at Lough Moss Leisure Centre from 11am to 3pm and 5pm to 8pm.

