Bird flu protection zone to be introduced in Northern Ireland

An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) is to be introduced in Northern Ireland , Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed

It comes after bird flu was confirmed in a wild goose found near Dungannon in County Tyrone on Wednesday, the first case in a wild bird in the region since September 2023 .

Two further cases, in a buzzard found near Moira and a whooper swan in Portballintrae, have also been confirmed on Friday.

The AIPZ will be introduced from noon on Saturday.

It places a legal requirement on all bird keepers in Northern Ireland to follow strict biosecurity measures.

Mr Muir said: "With the detection of the first cases of notifiable avian influenza in Northern Ireland since September 2023 , all flock keepers should take immediate action on biosecurity and good farm practice to reduce the risk of incursion of avian influenza into the Northern Ireland poultry flock.

"Due to the first positive detections of HPAI in wild birds in NI since September 2023 , I have decided to implement an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across Northern Ireland from 12.00 on Saturday 18 January 2025 .

" Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment.

"Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, and is valued at over £600 million, it is vital that we protect this industry."

Chief veterinary officer for Northern Ireland , Brian Dooher said: "The measures in the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone include stringent, mandatory biosecurity measures to help prevent the spread of the disease from wild birds or another source to poultry; a requirement that poultry or other captive birds are provided with food and water to which wild birds have no access, and mandatory rules on cleansing and disinfection.

"There is currently no requirement for poultry to be housed and bird gatherings are not prohibited at this stage, but this will be kept under constant review.

"I would encourage all flock keepers, even if you keep just one bird, to improve biosecurity in order to prevent an incursion of the disease into our poultry flock.