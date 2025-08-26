Blue-green algae: List of five demands to fix Lough Neagh

Blue-green algae at Battery Harbour on Lough Neagh near Cookstown in Co Tyrone. Photo : Niall Carson/PA Wire

​A rally has been held at Lough Neagh over the environmental crisis facing the UK's largest freshwater lake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue-green algae returned to Lough Neagh last week for the third summer in a row, with some describing the current levels as the worst they have seen.

An overpowering smell from the algae was noticeable at Battery Harbour in Cookstown, near a popular campsite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents, swimmers and fishermen attended the demonstration yesterday organised by the Save Lough Neagh coalition.

Protestors called for five demands to be met during the rally at the Finn McCool statue on the shores of the lough in Antrim.

They want fines and penalties for “major polluters”; a well-funded public water service; an end to the exploitation of Lough Neagh through sand-dredging; investment into research and recovery actions for the lough; and protections for the natural environment.

Nitrogen and phosphorus from agricultural fertiliser running off fields and from wastewater treatment are said to be a contributory factor in the blue-green algae blooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spread of the invasive zebra mussel species is also understood to have played a role in the blooms, because they have made the water clearer, allowing more sunlight to penetrate, stimulating an increase in algal photosynthesis.

Climate change is another factor as water temperatures rise.

The condition of the lough has resulted in the eel-fishing season to be cut short this summer.

The blue-green algae has also spread to other waterways, causing two north coast beaches to close for bathing at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said he was “determined to turn the situation around” and the assembly has agreed to a Lough Neagh action plan.

The protest was told that the agreed action plan does not go far enough and Mr Muir needed to “put the environment first for once”.

The local fishing group Western Shore Angling said more locals needed to attend protests about Lough Neagh.