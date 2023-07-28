It was announced by Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council yesterday.

On Thursday, the council confirmed the presence of blue-green algae in the Magilligan Point area, with residents being advised not to enter the water and to keep dogs on a lead away from the tideline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue-green algae can occur naturally in lakes, ponds, canals, rivers and reservoirs. Unlike other types of algae, if it becomes too abundant it can pose a health risk to people, pets and wild animals who come into contact with or ingest it, causing skin rashes, eye irritations, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and muscle and joint pain.

Red Flag warnings against bathing have been issued at Portrush due to dangerous algae. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

It has been cited as killing dogs, birds, fish and livestock in parts of the UK.

NI’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said: “The presence of blue-green algae is being investigated at Portrush Harbour and Portstewart Harbour after reports made to DAERA on Friday, July 28. Signage has been erected to alert the public by the relevant landowners.”

To date, no evidence of blue-green algae has been reported at the adjacent identified bathing water sites to Portrush Harbour and Portstewart Harbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landowners or operators are responsible for managing algae risks and the public should follow their advice, it added.

On July 19, DAERA lifted a red flag algae warning from Portstewart, Castlerock, Downhill and Benone beaches on the north coast.