Campaigner wins right to legally challenge Stormont over alleged failure to tackle climate change

Stormont to face legal challenge over climate change actions

​An environmentalist has secured High Court permission to challenge the Stormont government over alleged failures to tackle climate change.

County Antrim woman Amy Sheridan was granted leave to seek a judicial review into claims that requirements within legislation passed in response to the crisis have not been met.

The Climate Change Act (Northern Ireland) 2022 includes targets for net zero emissions by 2050 and the appointment of a climate change commissioner.

Ms Sheridan, who obtained a degree in environmental science last year, issued proceedings amid concerns the devolved administration will not take the necessary steps under the new laws.

Unprecedented flooding to her native Crumlin Glen and the ecological degradation of nearby Lough Neagh were said to have fuelled the frustration and dismay.

Challenges were mounted against the Department of Agriculture, Environment & Rural Affairs (DAERA) for alleged breaches of a statutory duty within the Act.

The Department failed in requirements to set carbon budgets before the end of 2023, according to her case.

It is also contended that The Executive Office at Stormont breached a legal duty to establish an independent office of the Northern Ireland Climate Commissioner by the end of last year.

Ms Sheridan’s lawyer, Ciaran O’Hare of McIvor Farrell Solicitors, confirmed today that she has successfully obtained leave to apply on her grounds of challenge.

The case is now expected to advance to a full hearing early next year.

Speaking outside court, Mr O’Hare said: “It appears that our devolved government is continuing to fail to carry out the steps required by the Climate Change Act, and to ultimately ensure net emissions for the year 2050 is at least 100% lower than the baseline year of 1990.

“My client is devastated with how we are continuing to destroy our environment, with Lough Neagh being a perfect example, and is utterly dismayed that our government has seemingly buried its head in the sand in relation to the targets and duties imposed upon it by the Act.”

The solicitor added that she has been distressed at witnessing a severe rise in water levels at Crumlin Glen and the harm inflicted on Lough Neagh.

Her frustration at the authorities alleged “diluting and backtracking” on commitments has led to the court battle.