Carrickfergus High Street apartments and restaurant plan is submitted to council

The application is for the conversion of office space at High Street to a ground floor restaurant/coffee shop with eight apartments on the first and second floors and an additional apartment on the third floor.

The rear of the building overlooks Belfast Lough.

The building, which is home to the Housing Executive, was on the market for £275,000 in 2018. The housing body continues to lease the premises.

The site of a proposed town centre apartment development in Carrickfergus. Pic Google

The Housing Executive has confirmed that it will not be affected by the proposed development and will continue to operate at the site as usual.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “We are aware of proposed developments in the building that houses our offices in Carrickfergus, however, we are unaffected and continue to be based there.”

Meanwhile, the council has approved planning permission for five apartments in a detached property at Joymount in Carrickfergus.

The property is located in Carrickfergus Conservation Area but it is a non-listed building.

This year, 112 new homes have been built in Carrickfergus, 125 in Ballymena and 43 in Larne.

Mid and East Antrim’s Housing Land Availability Report states that although there is “substantial” land for development in Greenisland, it is “very limited” in Whitehead.

The report also notes that there is “ample capacity” for required housing until 2030 with potential for 8,868 new homes across the borough.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

