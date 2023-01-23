The first four have been released at the estate with more to follow.

The quartet were carefully transported by Belfast Zoo and Ulster Wildlife in hay-lined nest boxes to a soft-release pen in the estate to allow them to get used to their new surroundings, before taking their first leap into the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move is part of an ongoing effort between the National Trust, Ulster Wildlife, Belfast Zoo, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, and the Heart of Down Red Squirrel Group, to secure the long-term future of this increasingly rare mammal.

The Red Squirrel Release Partners at Castle Ward. Red squirrels have been introduced at Castle Ward in a bid to establish a new population in the grounds of the Co Down property. The first four have been released at the estate with more to follow

They were released into a specially selected location in the Castle Ward estate, picked for its woodland habitat as well as being free from invasive grey squirrels - the biggest threat to the red squirrel's survival.

Cormac Dolan, area ranger at National Trust Castle Ward, said the project shows how the native species can be given the chance to make a comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our healthy population of pine marten at Castle Ward, alongside the work of local volunteers, has allowed for the absence of the invasive grey squirrel," he said.

"Greys are known to carry a fatal disease for our native reds and they also out-compete them for food and territory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Footage issued by Ulster Wildlife of a red squirrel at a feeder at Castle Ward

"The pine marten and red squirrel have evolved together in our local ecosystems and can much more easily share habitat."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Red squirrels have faced huge declines in the UK and Ireland due to the invasive grey, introduced from North America in the 19th century, and habitat loss.

However, alongside the spread of native pine martens and local conservation work, they are starting to recover locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2012, Belfast Zoo has been breeding red squirrels and working with conservationists to release them into suitable woodlands, where these wild animals belong and can thrive.

Red squirrels have been introduced at Castle Ward in a bid to establish a new population in the grounds of the Co Down property

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Zoo manager, Alyn Cairns. said Castle Ward is their seventh release site and 35th zoo-bred squirrel to go out into the wild.