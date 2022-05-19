Catagen gets BEIS awards to develop new net zero technologies

Belfast-based firm, Catagen has successfully secured initial funding to produce green hydrogen and e-fuels more cost effectively than current methods.

The support from the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) is through its Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 competition. A successful outcome from the first phase of the project in 2022 will lead to an application into the second phase and the possible award of up to £12m further funding across the two projects.

Catagen, a spin-out from Queen’s University Belfast already sells its patented emissions testing services to global automotive manufacturers and is approved by the UK Vehicle Certification Agency and Europe’s Applus IDIADA. Its expertise in the mobility sector combined with its deep domain knowledge of global emissions regulatory standards has led the company to patent further technologies to reduce emissions in the race to net zero.

Secretary of State Kwasi Kwarteng with Catagen's CEO Dr Andrew Woods

The funding awards are a potential gamechanger for the company and for Northern Ireland, providing the opportunity to build a new green industry in the production of green hydrogen and e-fuels using Catagen’s novel and proprietary technology.

Energy Minister Greg Hands, said: “The UK is truly leading the world in hydrogen innovation thanks to the exciting efforts of companies like Catagen. The government support which they have received will help to boost the development of hydrogen as the clean, affordable, homegrown superfuel of the future.”

The UK government has identified low carbon hydrogen as having an essential role to play in the deep decarbonisation of the UK economy, with potential to help decarbonise “hard to electrify” UK industrial sectors, and provide greener, flexible energy across heat, power, and transport.

Dr Andrew Woods, CEO and co-founder at Catagen, added: “The purpose of Catagen is ‘to clean and decarbonise the air’ and we do that through our innovative net zero technologies. As a company we are powered by 100% renewable energy and have displaced over 1,235 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere through our current patented technology. The proposed new technology has the potential to produce green hydrogen with cost efficiencies and improved tolerance to wind turbine connection. Our proprietary toolset will contribute to net zero targets, the green industrial revolution and to the Northern Ireland economy, developing highly paid, highly skilled jobs and further support our supply chain in Northern Ireland.”