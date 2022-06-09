Catagen receives four funding awards to propel green hydrogen and e-fuels

Pictured at its headquarters in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter are some of Catagen's new net zero technologies team. Included are Siya Yadav, Michael Sloan, Tom Morris, Calvin Thompson, Andrew Pedlow, Matthew Boyd and Andrew Shannon

Belfast-based Catagen has received two new funding awards to develop new technology which could reduce emissions and replace fossil fuels.

A spin-out from Queen’s University Belfast, Catagen received the awards from the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), funded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, as part of the Red Diesel Replacement Competition.

The awards follow the two separate awards received by Catagen last month through BEIS’s Net Zero Innovation Portfolio Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 Competition for the development of green hydrogen production and a liquid hydrogen fuel carrier.

A successful outcome from the first phase of all four projects in 2022 will lead to significant funding for the company and its intention to double its workforce in the year ahead.

Catagen already sells its patented emissions testing services to global automotive manufacturers and is approved by the UK Vehicle Certification Agency and Europe’s Applus IDIADA. Its expertise in the mobility sector combined with its deep domain knowledge of global emissions regulatory standards and patented technology has led the company to patent further technologies to reduce emissions in the race to net zero.

The BEIS funding will enable the company to significantly scale in Belfast to develop new net zero technologies in green hydrogen and e-fuel production to decarbonise difficult sectors such as transport and industry.

The latest funding announced by BEIS aims to help industry move away from using red diesel, also known as gas oil – a type of fossil fuel commonly used for off-road vehicles and machinery, specifically in the quarrying, mining, and construction sectors. CATAGEN has been successful in receiving two awards for the development of High-Pressure Hybrid Pumping for Hydrogen Storage and Dispensing and the development of an E-Fuel as a replacement for red diesel.

Catagen has already doubled its workforce in the past year to a team of 35 and hopes to double again over the next year. The funding awards are a potential gamechanger for the company and for Northern Ireland in building a new green industry in the production of green hydrogen and e-fuels, which could lead to a massive export opportunity in net zero technology and equipment to help decarbonise our economy.

Professor Roy Douglas, CTO and co-founder of Catagen said: “E-Fuels are needed to provide an alternative solution to electrification for sectors such as aviation, marine, heavy-duty diesel and heating systems that use liquid fuels. A blended solution of technologies is needed to meet Net Zero emissions targets by 2050. Some of our existing business partners have already expressed interest in piloting CATAGEN’s E-fuel as it can be used in a conventional internal combustion engine and utilises existing infrastructure.”