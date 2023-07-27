In a post on social media on Thursday morning (July 27), the local authority said: “Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Magilligan Point, beach users should not enter the water as a precautionary measure.

"Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide line.

"At this stage blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other surrounding locations including Benone Strand.

"For further information or if you suspect you have seen this algae please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app for suspected sightings of blue green algae.”