Causeway Coast and Glens Council advises public not to enter water at Magilligan Point due to blue-green algae

Causeway Coast and Glens Council have advised the public not to enter the sea at Magilligan Point after blue-green algae was detected.
By Staff Reporter
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read

In a post on social media on Thursday morning (July 27), the local authority said: “Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Magilligan Point, beach users should not enter the water as a precautionary measure.

"Pet owners should also ensure that their animals do not have access to this water, dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide line.

"At this stage blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other surrounding locations including Benone Strand.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Magilligan Point, beach users should not enter the water as a precautionary measure. Credit DaeraCauseway Coast and Glens Borough Council has been made aware that blue-green algae has been confirmed at Magilligan Point, beach users should not enter the water as a precautionary measure. Credit Daera
"For further information or if you suspect you have seen this algae please contact Northern Ireland Environment Agency using their reporting app for suspected sightings of blue green algae.”

The latest sighting of the blue-green algae comes just weeks after a number of north coast beaches were ‘red flagged’ due to its presence in sea water.

