Climate change: Poll shows 61% support in NI for 2045 net-zero target
More than 60% of the public in Northern Ireland support a net-zero emissions target by 2045 in any climate change legislation passed by the Assembly, according to a new opinion poll.
The survey, carried out by LucidTalk on behalf of the RSPB, also showed that a majority of people in rural areas also expressed support for the net-zero target.
Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK which does not have its own climate legislation; although two bills are currently progressing through the Assembly.
Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey’s Climate Change NI (No 1) Bill, proposes a 2045 target for reaching net-zero carbon emissions.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots’ Climate Change NI (No 2) Bill had originally set a less ambitious goal of reducing emissions by 82% by 2050.
However, the bill was significantly amended during its consideration stage at Stormont as MLAS voted that it should instead have a target of net-zero emissions by 2050.
The opinion poll asked the question: “Do you support climate change legislation that would ensure Northern Ireland meets net-zero emissions by 2045?”
The results showed that 61% answered yes, 27% answered no and 12% were neutral, didn’t know, or had no opinion.
Spokesman for the Climate Coalition NI, Daithi McKay said: “The public have once again expressed their clear support for ambitious climate legislation, and in this poll its show that they prefer a climate change act with a 2045 net-zero target.
“Significantly this majority support exists in rural and urban communities alike.
“Just five weeks remain in the current Assembly mandate, and without significant cross-party cooperation there is a risk that neither bill will be passed in time.
“In the context of a global climate emergency and the failure of the Assembly to legislate for climate action to date, this would be a monumental political failure.”
Mr McKay added: “The facts from this poll are clear.
“The public are crying out for strong net-zero climate legislation and MLAs must act on their behalf in the coming days and weeks.
“The Assembly has a responsibility to make passing of climate legislation a top priority as it prepares to schedule business for the last weeks of this term.”
Mr Poots has repeatedly warned that a net-zero emissions target would case widespread devastation to the farming industry in Northern Ireland.
He has previously suggested he will push for the sector to be exempt from a new net-zero carbon target.
The LucidTalk poll was carried out between January 24-27 and received 2,042 responses across Northern Ireland.
The polling company says it has a margin of error of +/-2.3%.
The News Letter has repeatedly raised questions about the nature of LucidTalk’s polling, which has tended to show higher support for a united Ireland than other surveys, such as the Ulster University-run Life and Times series.
LucidTalk’s polling relies on the internet, where the company invites online volunteers to full in its questionnaires, as opposed to random face-to-face or telephone polling.