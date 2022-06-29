Co Antrim firm Causeway Geotech merge with Alaskan corporation

A corporation owned by thousands of people indigenous to Alaska has gone into business with a Co Antrim company.

Alaska Native Corporation Sealaska and Causeway Geotech Limited, one of the leading independent ground-investigation contractors in Ireland and the UK, announced Causeway is becoming part of Sealaska’s ocean-health business platform.

Run through a Seattle-based company called Woocheen, Sealaska’s ocean-health businesses tackle the challenges facing Earth’s oceans in a variety of way. The company does this by supporting sustainably managed fisheries around the world, applying geotechnical expertise that keeps waters clean and supporting the generation of energy from offshore wind.

Causeway Geotech toto sonic drilling at Scapa Flow Orkney

The merger expands Woocheen’s global capabilities and enables Causeway to bring its land and marine geotechnical skill to the rest of the world.

Causeway director Darren O’Mahony, said: “Sealaska’s vision is hugely exciting, and to be part of the journey is a position of privilege.

“Our marine ground-investigation capabilities will be expanded, and our ability to move from nearshore to offshore waters will be developed to increase our market share in the offshore wind sector while continuing to serve our customers on land.”

Causeway joins Gregg Drilling, CS Marine, digital and data companies MBS and Cognitell and Woocheen’s Marine Services and other construction functions to enhance Woocheen’s hydro sciences business.

Sealaska bought Chessington, UK-based New England Seafood International in 2020 and brought Iceland’s Icemar and AG Seafood into its sustainable seafood group earlier this year. Causeway’s current owners are retaining ownership stakes.

Terry Downes, Woocheen’s chief executive officer, explained: “Infrastructure development is huge in Europe, and Causeway Geotech has proven itself as a company that maintains tremendous integrity and quality while sustaining steady growth.

“Causeway is perfectly aligned with our aim to build a global organization where skilled people with a passion for our oceans have the freedom and support to do incredible things.”

Employing over 100 people at its offices in Ballymoney and Balbriggan in Co Dublin, Causeway director Ciaran Doherty underscored the important role the company’s people play: “Setting up Causeway and growing it to be the company it is today has been very challenging at times, but with the hard work and dedication from our employees, it is now a strong and stable company, seen as the leader in ground investigation in the Irish market.

“We feel that Sealaska, given its origin and history, shares many of the same values as ourselves — trying to give opportunities to people to make a good living for themselves and their families, rewarding hard work and respecting each other. I see this as an opportunity to reward and thank people for their effort to date.”

Causeway’s leadership team and staff will continue in their roles and the brand will remain independent.

Mr O’Mahony added: “We want to be at the forefront of the ground-investigation sector, not just in Ireland and the UK, but on the global stage.

“The extensive support, sector experience and leadership that the Sealaska merger will afford us will let us realize those aspirations.”