Lough Neagh Partnership is holding a series of information evenings on the Lough over the coming weeks

Lough Neagh Partnership will be hosting a series of information evenings to help explain how what happens in the wider catchment can have an impact on the Lough.

Entitled, Connected Landscapes: How Your Local River Impacts Lough Neagh’, the information evenings aim to explain why blue-green algal blooms happen and explore how water treatment, litter, septic tank maintenance and the way we farm all have a part to play. These events will take place in Ballynure, Broughshane, Cookstown, Draperstown, and Hilltown over the coming weeks.

Lough Neagh Partnership will also highlight some of the ongoing efforts being made to address water quality within the wider catchment and provide practical steps that can be taken locally to help improve water quality within the feeder rivers.

Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lake in the UK and Ireland. Measuring over 392 sq km, it contains enough water to fill seven million swimming pools. The Lough Neagh catchment covers 40 per cent of Northern Ireland and parts of counties Monaghan and Cavan and it is also of huge economic significance as it supplies Northern Ireland with 40 per cent of its drinking water.

In the summer of 2023, the Lough experienced what has been described as an ecological crisis, in the form of a major blue-green algae bloom.

Speaking about the significance of this roadshow for local residents, Gerry Darby, manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “Lough Neagh is of great significance to everyone. Everything that happens in the wider catchment has an impact on the Lough and, at Lough Neagh Partnership, we believe we need to bring this conversation right into the heart of local communities throughout Northern Ireland.

“It is crucial that residents, landowners and local stakeholders understand that intensive farming, industry and poor wastewater treatment are currently contributing to poor water quality on the Lough.

“Water quality and environmental issues in Lough Neagh and its feeder rivers impact on all of us, and we want to hear from everyone who has a stake in this landscape as we consider how we can work together to bring about positive change and protect the Lough for future generations. So whether you’re a farmer, a fisherman, a walker, local resident or an individual with an interest in the Lough, we want you to attend one of our information evenings.”

The Connected Landscapes: How Your Local River Impacts Lough Neagh roadshow is free to attend and open to all. It is being organised as part of a wider public engagement programme.

Wednesday, May 21, 7pm - Ballinderry Rivers Trust, 231 Orritor Road, Cookstown, BT80 9NB

Thursday, May 22, 7pm - Ballynure Presbyterian Church Hall, Main Street, Ballynure, BT39 9TU

Wednesday, May 28, 7pm - Workspace, The Business Centre, 5 Tobermore Road, Draperstown, Magherafelt, BT45 7AG

Thursday, May 29, 6pm - Hilltown Community Centre, Rostrevor Road, Hilltown, BT34 5TU

Wednesday, June 4, 7pm - Broughshane Community Centre, 21 Knockan Road, Broughshane, BT42 4JY