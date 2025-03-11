Cross-border marine and coastal management projects receive £20m in funding

Blue-green algae on the River Bann where it meets Lough Neagh near the village of Toome. The activities announced will include marine protection area climate change action plans, community and citizen participation initiatives and education and awareness training programmes

More than £20 million has been awarded to three projects addressing climate change and conserving the marine and coastal environment of Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland .

The Peaceplus funding of £20,893,560 ( 24,794,328.34 euro ) will contribute towards preserving coastal infrastructure and natural resources.

Activities will include marine protection area climate change action plans, community and citizen participation initiatives and education and awareness training programmes.

Peaceplus is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and represents a funding partnership between the European Union , the UK and Irish Governments and the Northern Ireland Executive .

The projects receiving the funding will be:

- The MOSAIC Project ( 8,069,141.48 euro ). Led by Loughs Agency , the project will create a cross-border marine biological observation system that gathers data on endangered and declining species, along with their ecological environments. The aim is to generate data-driven action plans and decision-making tools to bolster ongoing monitoring activities.

- The ACCLIMATISE Project ( 7,111,978.67 euro ). Led by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute , it will focus on promoting climate change adaptation by developing monitoring tools, strategies and action plans for more effective, ecosystem-based marine management.

· The CMAP Project ( 9,613,208.19 euro ). Led by Ulster University , the project will address the challenges of managing a dynamic, more resilient marine environment. The project will incorporate a citizen science approach and focus on addressing biodiversity loss and restorative-based coastal adaptation.

Stormont's Environment Minister Andrew Muir said the three projects would help to increase understanding of climate change pressures.

He added: "Our seas and oceans do not recognise borders and it is key that we work together through these projects in tackling climate change challenges and the biodiversity crisis we are facing."

Irish Minister of Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne said: "Not only do these projects mark a significant step forward in supporting coastal adaptation to climate change and safeguarding Ireland's marine environment, this 25 million euro investment will also strengthen cross-border cooperation in marine science."

SEUPB chief executive Gina McIntyre said: "Our natural environment is one of our most important assets and continued enhancement and protection is critical to future economic and social development.

"A clean, green and accessible environment makes a major contribution to people having long, active, healthy lives as well as creating a place where people want to live, visit and invest. This helps support a community who want to have a peaceful and prosperous future.