Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The update comes after signage was erected by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Wednesday night after being advised by DAERA Marine and Fishery Division of a report of slurry being washed onto the site from a culvert.

As a precautionary response, Council staff erected signage at the site to advise against bathing and engaged directly with local water users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released earlier this week, the Council said: “Council was advised by DAERA Marine & Fishery Division of a report of slurry being washed onto East Strand, Portrush from a culvert on Wednesday night.

DAERA has confirmed that bathing is safe at East Strand beach in Portrush after a report of slurry entering the water earlier this week. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens area

"As a precautionary response, Council staff have erected signage at the site to advise against bathing and engaged directly with local water users.

"DAERA are taking water samples to check bathing water quality. This advice will be updated on Friday, 29 March - Council will await the outcome and respond accordingly."