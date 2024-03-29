DAERA confirms East Strand beach in Portrush is safe for bathing after slurry is washed up on the shore

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs of Northern Ireland (DAERA) has confirmed that bathing is now safe at East Strand in Portrush.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 29th Mar 2024, 15:26 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 15:34 GMT
The update comes after signage was erected by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council on Wednesday night after being advised by DAERA Marine and Fishery Division of a report of slurry being washed onto the site from a culvert.

As a precautionary response, Council staff erected signage at the site to advise against bathing and engaged directly with local water users.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Council said: “Council was advised by DAERA Marine & Fishery Division of a report of slurry being washed onto East Strand, Portrush from a culvert on Wednesday night.

DAERA has confirmed that bathing is safe at East Strand beach in Portrush after a report of slurry entering the water earlier this week. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens areaDAERA has confirmed that bathing is safe at East Strand beach in Portrush after a report of slurry entering the water earlier this week. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens area
DAERA has confirmed that bathing is safe at East Strand beach in Portrush after a report of slurry entering the water earlier this week. Credit: Causeway Coast and Glens area

"As a precautionary response, Council staff have erected signage at the site to advise against bathing and engaged directly with local water users.

"DAERA are taking water samples to check bathing water quality. This advice will be updated on Friday, 29 March - Council will await the outcome and respond accordingly."

However, an update released this afternoon revealed that East Strand is safe for bathing following confirmation from DAERA that the water sample results are within acceptable limits for bathing waters.

