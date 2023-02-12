Dog fouling fines: Another Northern Ireland council looks at increase in maximum penalty to £200

​The issue was raised by Sinn Fein Councillor Keith Haughian who asked if officers had looked at increasing the fines the local authority is able to levy against those who fail to clean up after their dog.

The Lurgan councillor noted the issue is already being discussed in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and told the chamber that following a spike in the amount of dog foul left in north Lurgan he was keen to hear suggestions from officers about how the local authority could better tackle the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the increase he said: “It is not a completely straightforward matter, I know there will be implications for those who are already struggling but I was hoping for a report from officers to show if any similar plans are being considered here and also if there are any other ways they think we could improve in our approach to dog fouling.”

Dog fouling waste bin - fines for not using them could be set to increase

Council’s head of environmental health, Gillian Topping said the Council has been given a range of new powers, some of which will have “severe implications” for council resources and promised the chamber a report on the matter would be brought before the committee in March.

“In relation to the wider comment around increases in fines, the Northern Ireland Assembly has given Council powers to increase the range for fixed penalty notices for litter and dog fouling and additional powers have also been granted for council’s to address fly tipping,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second one will have much more severe implications for resources than the first.

“One of the things we will be considering are the fines and the potential for council to increase limits up to £200 for litter and dog fouling.”

Ms Topping also suggested time be set aside, either in committee or in a behind closed doors session to discuss the ramifications of how council wishes to proceed with its administration of these new powers.

Ulster Unionist councillor Julie Flaherty seconded Cllr Haughian’s proposal and said the borough’s dog fouling hotspots do need to be addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad