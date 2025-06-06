Downpatrick flood defences could put beloved railway in more danger, warns senior man as measures given cautious welcome

A flooded Downpatrick town centre in November 2023. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Moves to build flood defences in Downpatrick have been given a cautious welcome, with calls for action to avoid a repeat of a catastrophic deluge seen a little over 18 months ago.

But a beloved local railway that suffered millions of pounds in damage in November 2023’s floods has warned part of its operations could be in more danger under plans put forward.

Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure has shortlisted two possible options for tackling the issue.

The shortlist, narrowed down from a potential 14 suggested approaches, includes building permanent measures around Downpatrick such as raised barriers and new culverts and control systems built near urban rivers, or constructing parts of those protections for Downpatrick while also increasing defences around the River Quoile.

Downpatrick Cricket Club hit during the floods in November 2023. Pic: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The second option, involving both Downpatrick and the Quoile, has been selected as the best one but is estimated to cost up to £20m.

A local Alliance MLA welcomed the idea but said action is needed soon, while the Downpatrick and County Down Railway raised fears one of their stations would be at worse risk of flooding

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins, however, has said that her officials now have to see what they can afford to build, and will start work on developing “a business case for the potential flood alleviation scheme, including a detailed assessment to determine if this preferred option will be economically viable”.

The Downpatrick and County Down Railway runs passenger trains on a three-mile track around the area. Although senior officials feel the preferred option now on the table is the best one put forward, they’re worried their station at Inch Abbey will actually be under worse threat from flooding if it goes ahead.

Clean-up attempts after heavy floods hit Downpatrick. Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The November 2023 floods had a serious and prolonged impact on the volunteer-run railway, which was crowned Northern Ireland Social Enterprise of the Year in 2024.

The site was underwater for seven days, affecting buildings, track, signalling systems, and rolling stock. Although it was able to partially reopen in time for Halloween 2024, full service and infrastructure recovery remains ongoing. The total cost of repairs is now estimated between £2.3m and £3m.

Chairman Robert Gardiner offered what he described as a “cautious welcome” to the flood defence plan, stating: “We welcome the fact that it avoids placing demountable barriers across our tracks, which was one of the alternatives considered and would have raised significant questions about deployment and management for a volunteer-run railway.

"However, it is clear from the modelling that our Inch Abbey station would be at increased risk of flooding under the proposed scheme.”

Large numbers of businesses were badly damaged in the 2023 Downpatrick floods. Pic: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

As a result, the heritage railway has asked to contribute to the next stage of the process, to see if anything can be done to mitigate the potential risk.

South Down MLA Andrew McMurray, who is also Alliance’s infrastructure spokesman, commented that while any practical and properly engineered solutions are welcome, Downpatrick needs to see diggers on the ground.

“It’s key however that the minister makes a decision and implements a solution without any further delay to ensure that the town, its residents, and businesses are protected from future flooding events,” he said.