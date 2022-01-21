Energy plan to ‘create jobs and lower bills’

The DUP MLA was speaking as he launched a 22-point action plan and as NIE Networks announced 110 new jobs aligned to the strategy.

The action plan follows last month’s publication of the ‘Path to Net Zero Energy’ which outlined a road map to deliver a 56% reduction in Northern Ireland’s energy-related emissions by 2030, and a pathway to deliver the 2050 vision of net zero carbon and affordable energy.

It includes a number of new initiatives including a £10 million green innovation fund, a hydrogen centre of excellence and one-stop shop for energy advice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons pictured launching the Path to Net Zero Energy strategy recently

Meanwhile, NIE Networks announced that it would be creating at least 110 jobs, with an additional £50 million investment in the electricity network with opportunities for engineers, designers, apprentices and operational posts.

It is part of an investment which will focus on the rollout of clean energy infrastructure.

Mr Lyons said: “I’m delighted and encouraged that NIE Networks is investing in our energy future.

“As we progress on the route laid out by the Path to Net Zero Energy, we can expect to see further investments in clean energy.

“That will create real economic opportunities on the ground for our businesses and people.

“We are aiming to double the size of our low carbon and renewable energy economy.

“This will create the jobs of the future and we will work to ensure everyone has the skills and training needed to benefit from this.”

Paul Stapleton, of NIE Networks, said: “The electricity network sits at the heart of Northern Ireland’s journey towards net zero carbon emissions and is a central component of economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The creation of these 110 jobs and our investment in the additional skills we develop at NIE Networks in the next few years will help Northern Ireland reach those aims and supercharge green growth in the years ahead.”

John French, chief executive of the Utility Regulator, said: “We have a real opportunity to build a low carbon future by investing prudently in electricity infrastructure in Northern Ireland.

“This announcement represents an important milestone in taking practical, tangible steps to deliver on net zero.