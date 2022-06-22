Enniskillen best of the best for a second time

It is the only town to have won the accolade twice since the competition started in the mid-1990s.

Enniskillen, as well as claiming the award for best-kept town overall, also picked up an accolade as the best-kept large town.

The Co Fermanagh town has now won the overall best-kept town award for the second time, following an earlier win in 2014, and its win in the best-kept large town category is its fourth following success in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

There was an award, too, for Lisburn which won the ‘best-kept large urban centre’ award in the all-island competition.

Inistioge in Co Kilkenny was named the best-kept village and Abbeyleix in Co Laois lifted the award in the best-kept small town category.

The judges’ citation documented the strong presence of civic pride apparent across the town of Enniskillen and specifically mentioned “The ‘Wide Awake Way’ and the area around Racecourse Lough locations, “where much thought and effort has gone into supporting biodiversity with wildflower meadows also helping to promote insect life such as bees, butterflies and others”.

They also noted: “Enniskillen is a most attractive town and has managed to combine its location on the River Erne with an ability to maintain and enhance its many historical features.”

Congratulating Enniskillen on their awards, Doreen Muskett, president of the Northern Ireland Amenity Council, said: “We are thrilled to see Enniskillen win the prestigious Ireland’s Best-Kept Overall award for the second time in the competition’s history, and the Best-Kept Town award, both so well deserved.

“Throughout the pandemic thousands of volunteers and gardening enthusiasts kept our towns, villages and the country looking its best. The awards illustrate and emphasise how much voluntary work is undertaken to keep Enniskillen beautiful and how the community works together to make where they live desirable.”

She continued: “We are also delighted to see Lisburn beating off strong competition to take the best-kept large urban centre category, especially since it is the first time the city has qualified for the competition.

“These awards create links between community involvement, our natural environment and our wellbeing, helping us to recognise the value of our biodiversity and coming together to play our part in making our own parts of the country places we are proud to call home.”