Expansion and growth for Mills Selig’s climate and energy team

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast law firm Mills Selig has announced the expansion of its climate and energy team with the recruitment of Aveen McGahon as a solicitor upon her qualification in September.

The announcement comes after the team at Mills Selig delivered one of its most prolific years within the climate and energy sector.

Led by Anna-Marie McAlinden, partner and Glenn Watterson, partner, the climate and energy team are experts in renewable energy and climate law. The team has a specialism in wind, solar, anaerobic digestion and battery storage projects and advises clients on a wide range of legal matters relating to such projects.

Their expertise has attracted global attention and in the past year alone the team has worked on transactions totalling over £160m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partners Anna-Marie and Glenn have a combined total of over 20 years of specialist knowledge and experience within the industry.

With the team on track to mark another record year, Anna-Marie, said; “This is a critical time for the planet, the devastating impact of climate change is starting to reveal itself with more ferocity and at an alarming rate. It is clear that the climate emergency is real, and now. However, there are hopeful signs that we are reacting at all levels of society. Northern Ireland now has a new Climate Change Act with a net zero target (for most sectors) by 2050, and a new Path to Net Zero Energy Strategy.

“Many of our clients have been delivering on emission reduction projects both here and elsewhere in Europe for many years and are already making a difference. The recent Climate legislation (and the policies that will hopefully result from it) should be a driver for even more businesses to deliver projects that will help to reduce emissions. With so many years advising at the helm of this sector, we will be well placed to continue to guide businesses operating in this sector as it expands and develops.

“The projects we are working on can be vast, are usually complex, but all are quite extraordinary in their own right. When engaged on these projects we offer our clients a full team approach, which often includes legal guidance from across Mills Selig, ranging from construction to banking, to litigation and beyond.

“In the context of the growth of this sector and the critical need for a more renewable energy development, the recruitment of Aveen is key and something we are extremely pleased with. She will be one of a very small pool of lawyers in this country who will be trained as an expert in this specialist field at this pivotal time. Our team is expanding as our client needs expand, and we aim to continue on this trajectory as we go forward.”