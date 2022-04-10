Flooding in Belfast: New sandbag facilities to be installed at Stockmans Lane, Shore Road and Ardoyne Community Centre

Efforts made to protect areas vulnerable to flooding

At the City Council’s recent People and Communities Committee meeting, elected representatives voted to locate three new sandbag containers at Stockmans Lane, Shore Road and Ardoyne Community Centre.

A council report stated: “This proposal will enhance community resilience within flooding ‘hotspot’ areas, support residents, elected members and community groups to be more resilient in times of potential flooding.”

The council’s Emergency Planning department and the Stormont Rivers Agency at the Department for Infrastructure identified three new locations: Musgrave Park at Stockmans Lane, Shore Road Playing Fields, on green space beside an existing sandbag container, and Ardoyne Community Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report states: “The Stockman’s Lane area is prone to flooding. In February 2021 emergency services responded to property flooding in this area and DFI Rivers deployed urgent sandbag deliveries to protect properties. This area has experienced flash flooding on a regular basis over the past number of years.

“The Shore Road location has been a problem area for flooding in recent years particularly around the Whitewell Rd and Shore Rd area. Locating a container at this site would cover off sandbag availability to residents at risk from flooding in this part of North Belfast.

“During August 2021 the Ardoyne Community area suffered flash flooding and approximately 200 sandbags were deployed by Belfast City Council Open Spaces and Street Scene Staff to protect homes. Since this flash flooding episode in August 2021 multi-agency debrief meetings have been held with partner agencies and elected members.

“Due to the topography of Ardoyne this location can be prone to flash flooding and over the past few years Emergency Planning and OSS have had to support elected members and residents with requests for sandbag deliveries to protect homes. The location of a sandbag container in the grounds of Ardoyne Community Centre will help to support the local community to protect their homes.”