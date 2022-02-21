Flooding in Northern Ireland as Franklin blows in yet another storm warning

Storm Franklin is set to strike the Province and rest of UK days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power.

The Met Office said wind in Northern Ireland could cause “travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property” until 7am.

Gusts of 60-70mph are predicted to hit inland NI in the early hours of this morning, while 80mph speeds are expected on the coast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moyola River burst its banks yesterday, flooding the Clooney Road and Island Road, making them impassable. Fields around Tobermore flooded. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Milder yellow warnings for wind cover England, Wales and south-west Scotland for midday until 3pm today.

Heavy rain yesterday caused flooding in parts of the Province, such as Tobermore in Co Londonderry.

Police warned motorists that the Moyola River had burst its banks, flooding the Clooney Road and Island Road, making them impassable. In Omagh, efforts were being made to stop the Drumragh River from overflowing.

There was also water lying in places such as Castlederg in Co Tyrone and power outages in locations such as Lisburn and Ballynahinch in Co Down.

Some Irish Sea ferry services have been cancelled due to adverse conditions.

Environment agencies also issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across the UK.

Storm Dudley also hit parts of the UK last week, and meteorologist Becky Mitchell said three named storms in such quick succession is a first in at least seven years.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.