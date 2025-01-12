Foot and Mouth Disease: NI agriculture minister calls for vigilance after outbreak in Germany
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Andrew Muir said the discovery of FMD in Germany was "of significant concern".
Animal transports were banned in a state surrounding Berlin on Saturday, and the capital’s two zoos closed as a precaution, after foot and mouth disease was detected in a buffalo herd just outside the city. It is Germany’s first outbreak for more than 35 years.
Authorities in Brandenburg state said on Friday that a farmer found three of a 14-strong herd of water buffalo dead in Hoenow, just outside the capital’s city limits.
Germany’s national animal health institute confirmed that foot and mouth disease had been detected in samples from one animal, and the rest of the herd was slaughtered.
It was not clear how the animals were infected.
A 72-hour ban on transporting cows, pigs, sheep, goats and other animals such as camels and llamas in Brandenburg came into force Saturday.
Authorities said that about 200 pigs at a farm in Ahrensfelde, near where the outbreak was detected, would be slaughtered as a precaution.
FMD is a severe highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals. The last case of FMD in Northern Ireland was in 2001.
Minister Muir said: "The emergence of FMD in Germany is of significant concern, not only for our livestock owners but also for the entire agricultural sector across the UK, Republic of Ireland and the EU. Therefore, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to protect our livestock."
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said it was closely monitoring the situation and confirmed that there has been no movement of susceptible species into Northern Ireland from Germany since 1 December 2024.
Mr Muir added: “I cannot stress enough the importance of responsible sourcing to protect our livestock from any disease incursion. Furthermore, I am reminding all keepers of the need for high levels of biosecurity and to remain alert and report any unusual symptoms promptly to a veterinarian or my Department.”
DAERA said FMD is not considered a public health threat. The Food Standards Agency’s advice is that products of animal origin are safe to consume.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.