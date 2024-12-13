Funding will unlock water connections for 2,300 new properties

Additional funding for Northern Ireland Water means 2,300 new properties can be connected to the water and sewerage infrastructures, John O'Dowd has said

The Infrastructure Minister said the new connections would span five council areas in Northern Ireland .

NI Water, which provides water and sewerage services, recently warned that uncertainty of financial support and historic underfunding are having a serious impact on wastewater services, which is impacting on the construction sector.

Water and wastewater infrastructure in the region have been described as in urgent need of upgrade.

A recent Audit Office report found that a lack of capacity in water infrastructure is delaying or halting proposed housing developments and called for a comprehensive review of the current funding arrangements for NI Water.

Mr O'Dowd said he had provided NI Water with an additional £19.5 million of ring-fenced funding following the October monitoring round.

He said: "Along with my Executive colleagues, I am committed to playing my part in addressing the challenges of housing supply across the north.

"As a direct result of October monitoring, when I ring-fenced £19.5million for NI Water, I am pleased to confirm that the investment will lead to some 2,300 new properties being able to connect to the water and sewerage infrastructure.

"This is good news for communities and businesses across counties Antrim, Derry and Tyrone.

"I'd like to thank NI Water for working in a constructive and positive manner to deliver this essential infrastructure and we will continue to work together to find innovative solutions in the months and years ahead."

The minister said the Executive was continuing to "seek fairer funding and investment in our services after 14 years of underfunding and austerity by the British Government".

He added: "I will continue to make the case for additional funding for essential public services to enable the upgrade and modernisation of vital infrastructure."

Jo Aston , chairwoman of NI Water said: "This investment will help to address current development constraints.

"With this £19.5 million of new funding we can now enable connections to over 2,300 new properties across five council areas in line with principles shared with water regulatory bodies.

"This positive development will not only support much needed housing supply, but also contribute to the growth and prosperity of our local communities.

"NI Water remains committed to working collaboratively to find innovative solutions to the constraints being faced and ensure the delivery of vital infrastructure."

The funding will benefit 1,200 properties in the Belfast City Council area with a £7 million investment in the Upper Falls wastewater treatment works' stormwater storage.

It will also connect 350 properties in Londonderry and Strabane with £2.1 million investment in Faughan Crescent pumping station.

Five hundred properties will be connected in Antrim and Newtownabbey with investments of £500,000 at Park Manor pumping station and £500,000 in the Templepatrick phase of the Antrim drainage project.

