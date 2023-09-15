Watch more videos on Shots!

The lough - which is Britain's largest lake - has heavy pollution levels not seen since the 1970's, which has caused several environmental groups and collectives to demand immediate action.

The algae blooms are dangerous for all forms of wildlife, and can make humans ill if exposed to the bacteria.

In addition, it has had an economical effect for business owners and fishermen.

General views of green and blue algae deposits at Lough Neagh

Mr Elliot said he believes the Sinn Fein vice president should have done more to resolve the issues facing Lough Neagh during her time as Agriculture Minister at Stormont.

“It was incredulous that the Sinn Fein MLA has made such strong calls regarding the need to address the worsening situation at Lough Neagh," he said.

“Has she forgotten that she was the DARD Minister who, in 2012, commissioned a report that looked into the need for better coordination and a joined-up delivery to address the challenges facing the lough at that time?

“Instead of producing direction that could have prevented much of what we face today, she, along with party colleagues, pushed for public ownership of Lough Neagh, something I see her calling for again, 11 years on.

“As my party highlighted at that time, public ownership was not, and still is not, the answer. I use Lough Erne as a key example of a lough in public ownership that cannot bring stakeholders together effectively to address issues.

“Had Mrs. O’Neill have taken stronger ownership and shown leadership of the matter, as was requested, during her tenure as DARD Minister, it is likely that Lough Neagh would be in a much better condition than it is today.”

Sinn Fein have been asked for a response.

The comments come as a Lough Neagh collective group are hosting 'a wake' this Sunday afternoon (September 17) to highlight how the lake is dying and to raise awareness of how toxic blue-green algae is destroying wildlife and causing economic turmoil.

