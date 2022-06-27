Henderson reveals first £1.9m delivery fleet

Henderson Foodservice has invested £1.9 million as part of their 2022 Fleet Replacement Scheme to bring 18 new fuel-efficient delivery vehicles to the road.

The first two vehicles of the new fleet have been revealed as fully branded Barista Bar delivery trucks, which will help deliver greater volumes of product to SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores across NI, as sales of the in-store coffee and treats continue to accelerate.

In total, the fleet will comprise of 18 new vehicles; four 26-tonne and 14 18-tonne trucks with greater capacity, with two fully wrapped with the eye-catching Barista Bar brand and the rest Henderson Foodservice branded.

Gavin Hamill, logistics manager at Henderson Foodservice with Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, Barista Bar brand manager, revealing the fully branded Barista Bar delivery lorries

Gavin Hamill, logistics manager at Henderson Foodservice, said: “Our new 18-strong fleet is a significant investment from Henderson Foodservice as we continue our post-pandemic recovery alongside the hospitality and tourism industries across the island of Ireland. We will continue to introduce the new lorries to the roads throughout the remainder of the year as we grow the level of services we offer to our customers across the island of Ireland, helping them meet their shopper and consumer demands.”

Another stand-out feature of the Barista Bar lorry wrap is the oversized QR code, which allows shoppers to sign up to the Barista Bar loyalty scheme even easier.

The loyalty scheme which currently has almost 100,000 members, provides a free Barista Bar drink just for signing up, then awards members with a free drink after every nine Barista Bar drink purchases, plus a free drink on their birthday.

Keavy O’Mahony-Truesdale, Barista Bar brand manager, added: “These are the first, fully branded Barista Bar lorries on the road, which is testament to the popularity and demand for our retail coffee brand throughout local communities.

“This investment comes as a result of an increase in sales and a need for higher volumes to be delivered to stores, allowing us to keep up with those shoppers demands.