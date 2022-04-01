Important information about ‘Shrinking Lough Neagh’ story

Our Lough Neagh story was a spoof

Also getting in on the act for April Fool’s Day were Tayto crisps who announced they have teamed up with Belfast tailor Chris Suitor to bring the iconic red suit worn by Mr Tayto to the high street.

Chris said: “Red suits are very much in vogue with men and women at the moment and we’re confident there will be a huge appetite for this new line amongst fashion lovers.”

Mash Direct came up with another spoof – the launch of the world’s first Mashed Potato Easter Egg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Foster, Head of Marketing at Mash Direct said: “It certainly makes for something different to give to friends and family!”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry