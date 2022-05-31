IRP Commerce signs deal with vintage fashion brand

Established in 2000 in Camden Market, Collectif specialises in vintage inspired clothing across womenswear, menswear, accessories and footwear that is designed in London by its in-house team.

The new partnership with IRP was forged as Collectif was reaching a phase in its growth and was looking for a powerful platform that had data at its core to help it scale faster while keeping a keen eye on costs and profitability.

Philip Macartney, chief commercial officer for IRP Commerce which is based in Belfast, said: “IRP is a unique platform and ecosystem designed specifically for high growth and high ambition merchants so we know there is a great synergy with Collectif. We have experience in transforming the fortunes of other fashion brands such as Magee 1866, Best Menswear and DV8 and we have confidence we will have similar success with Collectif.”

Philip Macartney, chief commercial officer IRP Commerce, Ramiro Torres founder & chief executive officer Collectif and Billy Breckenridge head of e-commerce and digital marketing Collectif

Collectif’s collections feature a unique mix of bespoke prints, unique embroideries and timeless styles and is one of the world’s fastest growing vintage collections.