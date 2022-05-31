IRP Commerce signs deal with vintage fashion brand

Established in 2000 in Camden Market, Collectif specialises in vintage inspired clothing across womenswear, menswear, accessories and footwear that is designed in London by its in-house team.
The new partnership with IRP was forged as Collectif was reaching a phase in its growth and was looking for a powerful platform that had data at its core to help it scale faster while keeping a keen eye on costs and profitability.
Philip Macartney, chief commercial officer for IRP Commerce which is based in Belfast, said: “IRP is a unique platform and ecosystem designed specifically for high growth and high ambition merchants so we know there is a great synergy with Collectif. We have experience in transforming the fortunes of other fashion brands such as Magee 1866, Best Menswear and DV8 and we have confidence we will have similar success with Collectif.”
Collectif’s collections feature a unique mix of bespoke prints, unique embroideries and timeless styles and is one of the world’s fastest growing vintage collections.
Head of e-commerce and digital marketing for Collectif, Billy Breckenridge, added: “We have seen IRP and its Belfast-based agency partner Built For Growth Digital move incredibly quickly to deploy our new site and the entire ecosystem within three months. Now we look forward to scaling fast in both B2B and B2C on the IRP platform and doubling our revenue over the next two years.”