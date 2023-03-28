Last remaining tenant at Larne landmark high rise property Latharna House moves out with demolition teams set to move in

The housing body says the landmark high-rise building is now unoccupied and demolition is to begin later this year.

Latharna House is the last of three blocks of Housing Executive flats in Riverdale in the town. Gardenmore House and Shane House have been demolished already,

DUP Councillor Andrew Clarke commented on social media: “I welcome this news: while it is important to have a supply of affordable housing, high rise blocks were never a sympathetic addition to a small seaside town.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive said: “Latharna House’s last tenant has now been rehoused. We have secured the building in preparation for the start of demolition work later this year.”

It is understood the Housing Executive has been approached by housing associations about building elderly accommodation on the Latharna House site.

Meanwhile, 24 one-bedroom apartments are also earmarked for the site of the former Gardenmore House flats at Riverdale.