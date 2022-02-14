Larne Lough at Islandmagee

No Gas Caverns and Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland have jointly launched legal proceedings against the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs after it gave environmental consent to a marine licence for the Islandmagee Gas Storage Project.

Under the plans, seven underground caverns would be carved out of salt layers under the lough by a method known as solution mining.

The campaigners say that the resulting hyper saline salt solution, created by this excavation process, would then be discharged into the sea near Islandmagee creating a ‘dead zone’ where no marine life could survive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say the gas caverns plan will also have an adverse impact on efforts to deal with the climate crisis as, during the operational phase, the caverns will be one of Northern Ireland’s largest energy users.

No Gas Caverns and Friends of the Earth NI filed papers to the High Court in Belfast, earlier this month, requesting a judicial review. They are challenging DAERA over a number of issues relating to Islandmagee Energy Limited’s gas storage caverns proposal.

Lisa Dobbie, from No Gas Caverns, said: “We are delighted that Friends of the Earth have joined as co applicants in legal proceedings against the department.

“To have the support of such a prestigious organisation is a huge boost to local residents who have fought for years to protect where we live from these huge unnecessary gas caverns and polluting hypersaline brine being pumped into our seas.

“This discharge could severely harm our porpoise, puffin and other priority species and no decommissioning plan for the caverns has been assessed or conditioned in the marine licence.

“We have a very experienced legal team, very strong points of legal challenge and we look forward to working with Friends of the Earth to stop this polluting unnecessary fossil fuel project.”

Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland director, James Orr, said: “These ill-conceived plans to create gas storage caverns under Larne Lough are a significant threat to the local environment and wildlife and will seriously undermine efforts to confront the climate crisis.

“If this scheme goes ahead, highly polluting hypersaline brine will be pumped into the sea, 450 metres off the coast creating a ‘dead zone’ in an area teeming with wildlife, including seals, sea otters, dolphins and porpoises.

“It’s little wonder local people are angry. This beautiful area is a major tourist attraction and an area of international importance for wildlife.

“We believe DAERA decision-making over this proposal is riddled with errors and is deeply flawed, which is why we are challenging it in court.”

A spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs commented yesterday: “The matter is the subject of litigation and the Department is not in a position to comment further.”

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry