Local knowledge is set to be the key for NI Water’s newly appointed Water and Wastewater Treatment Process Operator on Rathlin Island.

Working alongside the current process operator, Noel McCurdy, Sarah McCormack will play a vital role in enhancing the community’s resilience to ensure the continued reliability of the island’s water supply.

As a local resident, Sarah’s invaluable insight into the unique challenges faced by the island community due to its remote location and challenging weather conditions will be key in maintaining a consistent and uninterrupted supply of clean, safe water for Rathlin’s residents.

In her role, Sarah will oversee the water and wastewater treatment processes, manage system maintenance, and provide a swift response in the event of disruptions ensuring the island remains well-equipped to manage and recover from any challenges that may arise.

Water Supply Senior Manager with NI Water, Maynard Cousley said: “We are delighted to welcome Sarah to this vital position. Her knowledge of Rathlin Island will be invaluable in maintaining the resilience of our water supply, particularly during the more challenging months when weather can severely impact service.

“Sarah’s appointment will complement the work of our current Process Operator, Noel, ensuring a seamless and reliable service. With both Sarah and Noel living on the island, NI Water is living up to our commitment to support the local community, ensuring that our customers on Rathlin Island have experts on hand to deliver their essential services, all year round.”

Noel McCurdy, NI Water Process Operator in Rathlin, said: “I’m thrilled that Sarah has joined the team and look forward to working with her. Having another set of hands to help with both the daily operations and the more demanding tasks during adverse weather is a huge benefit to our customers."

Sarah McCormack, Water and Wastewater Treatment Process Operator at NI Water, said: "I’m proud to take on this role and contribute to the wellbeing of my community.

