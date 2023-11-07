The Ulster Angling Federation has warned that the apparent disappearance of the infamous Lough Neagh fly could cause “a complete ecosystem collapse” for birds and fish in the area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The organisation says that a range of fish and bird species are at risk, however, authorities do not appear to share their concern.

Visitors to Lough Neagh's shores from Spring to Autumn could traditionally have been plagued by swarms of the infamous Lough Neagh fly or Chironomid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While unpleasant to meet in a swarm, the flies are harmless, as having no mouth they are unable to bite.

There has been a noticeable decline in the infamous Lough Neagh fly, with concerns about the impact on the wider ecosystem. Photo: Amber Currie.

But to many species of birds and fish on the Lough they are their key source of food.

Gary Houston, Chairman of the Ulster Angling Federation, told the News Letter: "We are concerned by the apparent collapse of the Lough Neagh Non-biting midge (Chironomids) populations on Lough Neagh."

Sources have advised him that the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) at Hillsborough have not collected data on the fly populations since 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The NI Environment Agency (NIEA), Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and AFBI should all be concerned about the situation as the fly is a key part of the food web and ecosystem that is in a state of collapse," he said.

The Lough Neagh fly has no mouth and cannot bite but is considered the key food source for many birds and fish around Lough Neagh. Photo: Danny Gibson.

"Commercial fishermen and anglers would be concerned as there is no food for fish in the lough as fly populations decline, bird populations such as swifts and swallows and ducks would also be impacted. We are looking at a complete ecosystem collapse, meanwhile NIEA/ DAERA and AFBINI are asleep at the wheel."

Declan Coney is a former commercial eel fisherman on the Lough, who is originally from Ardboe, on its western shore."I'm hoping I'm wrong but I feel we could have lost the Lough Neagh fly," he told the News Letter. "The population has been in noticeable decline for 12 years."

In his view the main problem is the invasive Zebra mussels. He says the flies' eggs, which normally hatch on the Lough bed, are hindered from doing so by the sheer volume of Zebra mussels on top of them.

"The entire ecology of the Lough depends on the fly."

Declan Coney is a former commercial eel fisherman on the Lough, who is originally from Ardboe, on its western shore. He is very concerned about the drop in numbers of the Lough Neagh fly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is key to the diet of migrating birds such as swallows as well as the tree sparrow. The Lough may already have lost its population of Pollan fish, he adds and other fish that feed on the larvae may be at risk.

The Lough Neagh eel - a delicacy around Europe - is also dependent on the fly. In turn some 500 jobs are dependent on the eel industry.

He concludes: "Lough neagh Partnership, NI Water, DAERA, NIEA, The Lough Neagh Partnership and The Lough Neagh Fisherman's Co Op all need to sit down around the table and sort this. At the minute all we are getting is false promises."

The News Letter invited DAERA and AFBI to respond.

An NIEA spokesperson responded the fly was “previously commonplace” but offered no specific plan to investigate the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That ecosystem is complex and not all interactions are fully understood, but it is clear that introduced species such as zebra mussels and roach are contributing to ecosystem change in conjunction with pressures such as nutrient enrichment and climate change,” it said.

Lough Neagh flies "were previously commonplace and are not a protected feature for that reason" it said, though it acknowledged that they are a key food in the Lough Neagh ecosystem.

Counting the changing population is "only one of potentially hundreds of parameters which could be monitored".

Dr Neil Reid, a Reader in Conservation Biology at QUB, suggested that Zebra mussels creating a physical barrier to midge egg deposition seems "implausible".